Crash, fuel spill closes Interstate 84 along Columbia River

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — State transportation officials have closed Interstate 84 between Troutdale and The Dalles in Oregon along the Columbia River because of a crash that resulted in a fire and fuel spill.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the incident Monday morning near the Bonneville Dam included a semi hauling a crane boom and a flatbed trailer that crashed into the median barrier and spilled some 200 gallons of fuel, oil and antifreeze.

The pavement was gouged in places and needs to be repaired before the interstate can reopen.

The crash also moved median barriers into the other lanes, which have to be resituated with heavy equipment, transportation officials said. In addition, crews were cleaning up fuel and debris that spread across all lanes, which was shown in photos posted on Twitter by transportation officials. There was no estimated reopening time as of 2:15 p.m.

Officials said Monday afternoon that truck parking areas were full in Hood River.