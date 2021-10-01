Pierce County jury finds man guilty in fatal robbery

AP Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County jury has found a man guilty in the 2019 armed robbery at a Puyallup market that ended in the death of its 79-year-old shop owner and the fatal shooting of the convicted man’s friend days later. Nineteen-year-old Robbrie Thompson was convicted Thursday. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19. Thompson could face life in prison without parole. In this case, prosecutors said sentencing length might be complicated by the fact that Thompson was 16 when he committed his crimes.