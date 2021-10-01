Renton man charged with murder, assault in triple shooting

AP Washington

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A 39-year-old Renton man has been charged in connection with a triple shooting in Kent that killed one man and injured two others. That’s according to King County prosecutors. Joseph Dixon is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13. While being arrested, Dixon was shot by Valley SWAT officers in a grocery store parking lot on Monday. Devon Hill was shot in the side of the head on Sept. 19 and died instantly. A 33-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His 23-year-old nephew was shot in the shoulder.