Workers at Bezos’ rocket company allege sexism, safety risks

AP Washington

A group of more than 20 current and former employees are accusing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceflight company of being a toxic work environment and not following proper safety protocols. The workers claim in an essay that there’s sexism at the company. The employees, led by former head of Blue Origin employee communications Alexandra Abrams, state that “numerous senior leaders have been known to be consistently inappropriate with women.” There were also safety concerns, with the group stating Blue Origin seemed more focused on beating Richard Branson and Elon Musk to space rather than tackling safety issues that would’ve slowed the schedule.