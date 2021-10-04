Sen. Ann Rivers stepping down from Legislature for city job

AP Washington

LA CENTER, Wash. (AP) — A Republican state senator announced Monday that she will resign from the Legislature for a job in southwestern Washington. The Columbian reports Sen. Ann Rivers of La Center says she will be community development director for the city of Longview. She will begin the job this week. Rivers said her final day as a senator will come before January. Rivers was first elected in 2010, serving two terms in the House of Representatives before her appointment to the Senate in 2012. She won a four-year Senate term in 2012 and was reelected in 2016 and 2020. She has also served on the Senate Republican Caucus’ senior leadership team.