Vaccines in sports at a glance

By The Associated Press

A vast majority of players in the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Holdouts remain in all four leagues and in the college ranks. Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich on Monday for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate for government employees. The NHL suspended San Jose forward Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccination card. And the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets are beginning the season without star guard Kyrie Irving over his refusal to get a vaccine in light of New York City’s mandate. Those cases are largely overshadowing the high percentages of vaccinated athletes across sports.