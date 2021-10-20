Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI, fined $1,000

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence in Idaho and must pay a fine of $1,000 in lieu of spending four days in jail. He must also perform 24 hours of community service and his driver’s license was suspended until Nov. 5, after which he will be required to use an ignition interlock device while on unsupervised probation for the next year. Few had previously been suspended for top-ranked Gonzaga’s two exhibition games and the season opener Nov. 9 against Dixie State over the incident.