Puyallup police search for suspect after man fatally shot

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A man is dead after a shooting in Puyallup. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on East Main Street at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing someone running away from the scene. Puyallup police say when officers arrived, they found a man dead in the front seat of a small SUV and evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired. A K-9 unit searched the area and police canvassed the neighborhood, but no suspect was found. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, who is believed to have been in his 40s.