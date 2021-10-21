Prosecutors: Teen charged in second hit-and-run collision

SEATTLE (AP) — A teenager accused of hitting and killing a jogger with her car in July has now been charged for allegedly hitting another person in a separate incident. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the teen with second-degree assault and felony hit-and-run charges Wednesday in connection to another collision that reportedly occurred in July. No victim has been identified in the second incident. The teen turned herself in in September after law enforcement identified her as a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run of Greg Moore. The sheriff’s office said they linked the 15-year-old girl to an earlier hit-and-run that may have occurred near Des Moines or SeaTac.