Senate confirms Tana Lin as US judge in Seattle

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed civil rights attorney Tana Lin as a federal judge in Seattle. Washington Sen. Patty Murray says Lin will be the first former public defender and the first Asian American to serve as a federal judge in Washington state. The 55-year-old is the president of the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington. President Joe Biden has said he wants his nominees to bring more professional and demographic diversity to the courts. The Senate has also recently confirmed Lauren King, a tribal law expert who is serving as Washington’s first Native American federal Judge, and former immigration attorney David Estudillo.