A look at the Tacoma neighborhood where shooting happened

The neighborhood in Tacoma, Washington, where four people were fatally shot Thursday is a housing development with a long history that goes back to World War II. The News Tribune reports the Salishan neighborhood, called New Salishan, is bordered by Portland Avenue to the west, East 51st Street to the south, East Roosevelt Avenue to the east and East 38th Street to the north. New Salishan is a mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood of affordable and market-rate rental units, single-family homes for sale, commercial buildings and parks. The neighborhood underwent a major redevelopment by the Tacoma Housing Authority, which took three phases, $300 million and 15 years to complete. The development consists of nearly 200 urban acres and more than 1,300 dwelling units.