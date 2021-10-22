Big tech data centers spark worry over scarce Western water
By ANDREW SELSKY and MANUEL VALDES
Associated Press
THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Conflicts over water are as old as history itself, but the massive Google data centers on the edge of a small Oregon town represent an emerging 21st century concern. Now a critical part of modern computing, data centers help people stream movies on Netflix, conduct transactions on PayPal, post updates on Facebook, store trillions of photos and more. But a single facility can also churn through millions of gallons of water each day to keep hot-running equipment cool. Now, Google wants to build at least two more data centers in The Dalles. But some residents are uneasy, worried there won’t be enough water for everyone.
Comments