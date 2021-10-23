Police: 4 injured in shooting at Renton banquet hall

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s office says four people were injured in a shooting at the Metropolitan Banquet Hall in Renton. KOMO-TV reports sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the banquet hall around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies say they heard several more shots fired inside the hall. Deputies once inside found one person who had been shot. The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, the sheriff’s office was notified that two other people who were shot had arrived at Valley Medical in Renton. A fourth victim was also dropped off at an area hospital. Deputies are working to identify a suspect.