Woman arrested, accused of stealing from dozens of gyms

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Marysville woman accused of stealing and using credit cards from dozens of gyms in Western Washington was arrested this week. The Daily Herald reports the 23-year-old was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of over 55 felony counts. Charging documents say two people called police in March to report their belongings stolen from two Marysville gyms. The next day, a gym employee reported seeing an alert when the woman — suspected of thefts at LA Fitness locations — scanned her membership card. She was arrested earlier this month and posted bail but was arrested again when police say she tried to use stolen credit cards to make purchases at a Fred Meyer.