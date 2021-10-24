Hundreds gather to remember 4 victims of Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Tacoma, Washington this weekend to leave flowers, candles and messages in a memorial for four people killed in a spate of shootings last week that police are still investigating. No one has been arrested in the shootings, and authorities have yet to disclose a possible motive. KIRO-TV reports that family and friends of the victims gathered at Tacoma Indian Baptist Church for a candlelight vigil Saturday. It identified the victims as 42-year-old Maria Nunez; her son, 19-year-old Emery Iese; his uncle, 22-year-old Raymond Williams; and Williams’ girlfriend, 22-year-old Natasha Brincefield. All were slain Thursday in the city’s Salishan neighborhood.