Port Townsend man sentenced for raping 6-year-old child

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 63-year-old Port Townsend, Washington, man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for raping a 6-year-old child while on a vacation in Canada. John Timothy Whicher pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place in February 2021. According to court records, Whicher took the child to Ontario, Canada to stay at a family cabin in 2017. When the child returned from the trip, the child told a parent about the molestation, saying Whicher said to keep it a secret. The parent reported it to the Port Townsend Police.