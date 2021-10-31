Fox, Shesterkin lift Rangers past Kraken, 3-1

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal, Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots and the New York Rangers beat the expansion Seattle Kraken 3-1. The Rangers shook off a long, lethargic stretch after taking an early 1-0 lead to win their franchise-record fifth road game in October. It’s also New York’s most road wins in the first nine games of a season. New York killed four power plays in the win. Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 14 saves.