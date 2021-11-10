Justices say Gov. Jay Inslee overstepped veto authority

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says Gov. Jay Inslee overstepped his veto authority when he cut a sentence that appeared seven times in the 2019 transportation budget. The sentence would have prevented the Department of Transportation from considering vehicle fuel type when it decided how to hand out grants for transit services. Lawmakers said the sentence would ensure transit agencies unable to make an immediate transition to zero-emission vehicles were not disqualified from getting grants. The Legislature sued over the veto, and in a 7-2 decision Wednesday, the court said that while the governor has the authority to veto whole appropriation items, he cannot excise parts of an appropriation item.