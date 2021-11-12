2 boys rescued from a storm drain in heavy rain

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Two 12-year-old boys sucked into a storm drain by a current of rainwater were rescued Thursday by Federal Way police who found them clinging to a ladder in the drain’s concrete basin. Police say the boys were playing in a a whirlpool of storm water runoff in a wooded area northeast of the Kitts Corner Apartments. Commander Cary Murphy says the heavy rain created streams with strong currents that flowed downhill into a basin. Two officers and a Kitts Corner maintenance worker removed a heavy iron cover over the concrete basin that had prevented the boys from getting out on their own.