Interim King Co. sheriff named as job changes following vote

SEATTLE (AP) — King County has named a new interim sheriff as the department moves under the authority of the county executive. County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday that Patti Cole-Tindall, currently second in command at the sheriff’s department, will be appointed interim sheriff and will start Jan. 1. The Seattle Times reports that Cole-Tindall, 57, will be the first person of color to serve as sheriff in Washington’s largest county. King County voters authorized the switch atop the county’s law enforcement department when they voted last year to make sheriff an appointed, rather than elected, position.