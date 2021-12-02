Skip to Content
AP Washington
Fire officials: Multiple people hurt in metro bus crash

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters say multiple people have been hurt in a vehicle crash involving a metro bus in the Seattle suburb of Renton. Renton Firefighters said on Twitter at about 6:13 p.m. that units were responding to a serious vehicle crash at 140th Ave. SE and Maple Valley Highway. Firefighters say the crash involved the bus, a dump truck and a passenger vehicle, and they were calling it a mass casualty incident due to multiple patients. Firefighters later said five people were hurt. One person has injuries that could be life-threatening, two people have serious injuries and two were described as having minor injuries. Roads in the area were closed and police were responding.  

