Potential delay of new long-term care payroll tax considered

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he is talking to lawmakers about a potential delay in the collection of a mandatory payroll tax to fund Washington state’s new long-term care program. The tax is set to start in January for most employees in the state. On Wednesday, Senate Democratic leadership sent Inslee a letter asking him to delay implementation of the premium assessment until Jan. 1, 2023, saying that it would allow the Legislature to address concerns about the program. Inslee said at a news conference that he didn’t have the authority to make a unilateral decision but said he is talking to lawmakers about other approaches that would allow a pause of collection of the taxes while the Legislature works on aspects of the bill during its 60-day session that begins Jan. 10.