Judicial conduct commission files charges against judge

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Commission on Judicial Conduct says it has filed a statement of charges against former Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman. The commission found probable cause that he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct when he was caught on camera in March disparaging a Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies last year, as well as his father. The commission says Zimmerman violated the code “by making comments about a controversial incident and the related impending case(s) that displayed racial bias.” Zimmerman has 21 days to respond to the charges. His attorney could not be reached for comment.