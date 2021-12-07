Police officer who fatally shot carjacking suspect ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The police officer who fatally shot a carjacking suspect Monday on Interstate 5 has been identified as officer John Hughes of the Portland Police Bureau. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hughes has been placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is complete. More than three dozen police and medical units responded to the incident, which closed both directions of the freeway in North Portland. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement Tuesday that detectives would like to talk to anyone who has information about the actions of the suspect before the shooting.