Toddler, teen shot in south Seattle suburb of Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a toddler and a teenager were shot just south of Seattle in Tukwila. The Seattle Times reports Tukwila police say officers responded to a report of an illegal discharge of a weapon in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They found evidence of a shooting but police say officers didn’t find anyone shot at the scene. A short time later, police learned a 2-year-old and a 17-year-old had been taken to a hospital in Burien with gunshot wounds. Both were transferred to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said the 2-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old was in serious condition as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.