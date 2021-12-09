Seattle man charged in fatal Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man already jailed on charges that he shot and wounded two pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk in October was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Seattle a week earlier. King County prosecutors say Raymond Castillo was arrested Oct. 16 after fleeing the shooting scene where a man and a woman were shot. He was charged with two counts of assault, theft, attempted car theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. Castillo pleaded not guilty. He was charged Tuesday with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the Oct. 3 shooting death of Dale Hiller.