4 hurt in Federal Way apartment fire

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Fire officials say at least four people were hurt when a fire in a hallway trapped people in an apartment complex south of Seattle in Federal Way. The Seattle Times reports South King County Fire and Rescue said Friday afternoon that crews were using ladders to rescue people from balconies. A couple trapped by the smoke used their own safety ladder to escape from the third floor. Fire officials say two people had minor injuries and two others reported injuries, including one person who hurt their leg after jumping off a balcony. The nature of the three other injuries is unknown as was the cause of the fire.