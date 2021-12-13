Cause of death for teens, dad found at home to take time

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says it could be months before the cause of death is known for two teenager and their father, who were found in their Renton apartment Saturday. The Seattle Times reports autopsies done Monday on the three did not “uncover any obvious manner of death,” so further laboratory and scientific testing will be needed for the medical examiner to determine an official cause and manner of death, according to the Renton Police Department. Sisters Adriana Gil, 17, and Mariel Gil, 16, were found dead Saturday in the living room of their home. The body of their father, 33-year-old Manuel Gil, was in an upstairs bedroom.