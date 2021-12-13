Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that voters will side with him in a January recall election. Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen told The Oregonian/OregonLive that as of Monday, a campaign effort to recall Newberg school board vice chair Brian Shannon far exceeded the number of valid signatures required to put the recall on the ballot. Shannon told The Oregonian/OregonLive he will not resign, which means he’ll be required to submit a 200-word explanation for why he should not be recalled to the clerk’s office.