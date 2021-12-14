Man sentenced to 8.5 years for rape outside car dealership

SEATTLE (AP) — The homeless man accused of raping a woman three years ago in a Ballard car dealership was sentenced to prison. Officials said Monday that Christopher Teel was ordered to serve a sentence of 8.5 years to life after being convicted of first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment for the incident in 2018 in the bathroom at Carter Volkswagen. A spokesman for the King County Prosecutor’s Office says the victim had dropped her vehicle off for service moments before the attack occurred. Teel, who is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighed about 250 pounds at the time, was accused of following a 40-year-old woman into the women’s bathroom.