Man who hit officer with hammer at protest gets 4 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut held the 4-pound hammer that Jacob Gaines swung at the head of a federal marshal outside Portland’s downtown federal courthouse before sentencing him to nearly four years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports she chose a sentence Monday that exceeded the plea-deal recommended three years and one month sentence. Gaines, of Texas, was arrested July 11, 2020, after he banged holes in plywood covering a courthouse entrance during . When a deputy marshal went to arrest Gaines, Gaines struck the officer with it. The officer wasn’t seriously hurt. Gaines pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon.