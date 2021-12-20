Man who joined Capitol melee gets nearly 4 years in prison

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A man who joined a mob in one of the most violent attacks on police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Devlyn Thompson expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced him on Monday to three years and 10 months in prison. The 28-year-old from Washington state pleaded guilty in August to assaulting a police officer with a metal baton. Prosecutors say Thompson joined a melee in a tunnel where a mob and police fought for control of a Capitol entrance for two hours. He is the third rioter to be sentenced for assaulting police at the Capitol.