GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle parked in an auto yard south of Puyallup in Graham. KIRO-TV reports Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were helping with an investigation and were looking through the vehicle Tuesday when they found the body. Moss said the investigation is in the early stages and the identity of the victim is not yet known.