Cops shoot, kill person suspected of holding people hostage

ALGONA, Wash. (AP) — Police say two SWAT officers shot and killed a person who had held three people hostage in a home south of Auburn. The Seattle Times reports Algona police said officers responded Monday afternoon to a residence after reports of a hostage situation. Police say the suspect was reportedly armed and in apparent violation of a no-contact court order. Police say officers tried to contact a female hostage and were fired upon by the suspect as they tried to free the woman and the two others. Police say the Valley SWAT team rescued the three hostages and then two officers encountered and shot the suspect. No further information was released. An investigation is ongoing.