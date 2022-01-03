3 lawmakers attended conspiracy conference on taxpayer dime

SEATTLE (AP) — Documents show three Republican lawmakers from Washington used taxpayer dollars to attend MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell’s summer election fraud symposium in South Dakota. Public records released to The Seattle Times last week show state Reps. Robert Sutherland, of Granite Falls, Vicki Kraft, of Vancouver, and Brad Klippert, of Kennewick, requested and received expense reimbursements from the Legislature for the symposium. In all, the state paid $4,361 for their hotels and flights. Lindell promised to provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The event produced no such proof. Kraft and Sutherland said they’ll use what they learned to develop election-related legislation. Klippert didn’t return a request for comment.