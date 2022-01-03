Heavy snow closes roads in Washington and Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Western Washington and Oregon were seeing a mix of rain and snow Monday while heavy snow, gusty winds, drifts and crashes shut down mountain passes and some highways. Snoqualmie Pass over the Cascades in Washington was closed in both directions early Monday due to blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns. Blizzard-like conditions in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon led to a major highway closure Monday morning. Oregon transportation officials said I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Highway 64 near Hood River because of the snow Monday morning. Officials reported whiteout conditions and multiple crashes on the highway.