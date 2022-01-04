Shorthanded Stevens Pass ski resort struggles to meet demand

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — The winter skiing and snowboarding season at Stevens Pass ski resort east of Everett, Washington, has gotten off to a rough start with the area opening only about half its terrain amid a staffing shortage. The Herald reports customers have reported parking problems and long chairlift lines at the Vail Resorts-owned ski area on U.S. 2. Some customers are demanding better treatment of resort employees and partial season pass refunds. An online petition, accusing the company of deceiving consumers in the name of profit, has over 27,000 signatures. At least a dozen people have filed consumer complaints against the resort with the state Office of the Attorney General. Stevens Pass officials have apologized for the frustrations.