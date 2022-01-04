Sound Transit cancels north line due to landslide on tracks

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Sound Transit has canceled its north line service between Seattle and Everett through Wednesday because of a landslide that has covered the tracks near milepost 19.6, just north of Edmonds. The transit agency plans to provide special buses that will supplant the rail service for passengers traveling to Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett through Wednesday night. Morning commuters will find a bus at Everett station at 6:15 and 7:15 a.m., Mukilteo at 6:26 and 7:26 a.m. and Edmonds at 6:41 and 7:41 a.m. Passengers may also take regularly scheduled ST Express and Community Transit bus service.