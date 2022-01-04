‘We were trapped’: Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers for lawmakers

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, some of the lawmakers who were trapped in the upper House balcony that day are still recovering from lingering trauma. They were the last group to be evacuated, after the rest of their colleagues had been ushered out from the floor below. The roughly three dozen lawmakers were evacuated safely, along with reporters and staff who were trapped with them. The police just barely held off the rioters from getting inside. But in interviews with The Associated Press a year later, many of the lawmakers recalled that they thought they were going to die.