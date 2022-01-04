Woman found dead in vehicle in auto yard was missing

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Patricia Soto as the woman found dead inside a vehicle trunk in a Graham auto yard in December. The Seattle Times reports the medical examiner’s office has not released a cause or manner of death for the 41-year-old. King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Meyer says detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. Soto was reportedly last seen Nov. 7 at a Burien residence, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said family members were concerned for Soto’s safety because it was unusual for her to not be in contact with them for that long.