Closures remain on several Oregon highways after blizzard

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Parts of several major highways in Oregon remained closed Wednesday or shut down again due to lingering snow from a blizzard earlier in the week that was compounded by fresh snowfall in some areas. Interstate 84 shut down Wednesday east of Pendleton and a 30-mile stretch of Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass was closed because snow plows couldn’t get through. Major highways around Crater Lake National Park also remained closed and Hoodoo Ski Area says it is also closed Wednesday. The weather is expected to warm and bring more rain than snow to the mountains over the next few days.