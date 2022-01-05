County Council delays appointing senator to replace Ericksen

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Whatcom County Council members have voted to delay naming a replacement for state Sen. Doug Ericksen, who died after becoming ill with COVID-19. The Bellingham Herald reports the council voted 4-2 at a special meeting Tuesday to delay naming a replacement for the Ferndale Republican until their Jan. 11 meeting. Councilman Ben Elenbaas, one of three candidates for the state Senate vacancy, excused himself from a discussion on the matter Tuesday. Council member Rud Browne said he compiled a list of questions from residents and wanted answers to those questions from the candidates before making a decision.