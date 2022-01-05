Police: Cop shoots, kills man who stabbed police dog

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say an officer shot and killed a man suspected of burglary after the man stabbed a police dog. The Seattle Police Department says a South Seattle resident called 911 Wednesday afternoon about a man with a knife breaking into their home. Police say an officer with a police dog responded, saw the person suspected in the incident and started chasing him on foot. Police say the police dog engaged with the person who then fatally stabbed the dog and injured an officer in a struggle. Police say another officer arrived and fatally shot the suspect. The shooting is under investigation and the police department will release video of the incident within 72 hours.