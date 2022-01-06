Judge: Man charged in canal killings mentally fit for trial

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has found a man charged with sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a canal system in metro Phoenix is mentally fit to stand trial. Judge Suzanne Cohen agreed with two court-appointed experts that Bryan Patrick Miller is psychologically competent to be tried on charges in the deaths of 22-year-old Angela Brosso and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas. The judge said another expert who was working with Miller’s defense team couldn’t rule out that Miller was faking a mental disorder. Cohen hasn’t ruled on a request to bar Miller from claiming he was insane at the time the crimes were committed.