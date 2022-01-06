Medical examiner identifies man fatally struck by train

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A man who died after he was struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Lakewood on January 1 was identified by the Pierce County medical examiner. Forty-year-old Eric Johnson of Tacoma died from multiple blunt force injuries. That’s according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident was ruled an accident. Rescue crews had to cut through a fence along Interstate 5 to reach Johnson after he was hit by a northbound Coast Starlight train headed to Tacoma. Johnson died at the scene. A statement from Amtrak said Johnson was trespassing at the time he was hit. No one on the train was injured.