Snow, rain, brings flood concerns to Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The latest storm to hit the Pacific Northwest brought flood warnings, the shutdown of a major mountain pass, school closures and icy roads. Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state’s Cascade mountains was closed Thursday due to high avalanche danger, zero visibility, and blowing, drifting snow. Stevens Pass on U.S. 2 was also closed due to heavy snow. Snow and ice closed Blewett Pass on U.S. 97. Heavy rain and snowmelt brought flooding concerns in western Washington and Oregon as the latest atmospheric river moved into the region. Flood advisories were in place Thursday and a flood watch extended through Friday.