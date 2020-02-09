Two Bend girls host luncheon fundraiser to fight hunger

Bend

Event sold out within hours; all proceeds go to The Giving Plate in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two 11-year-olds, Fiona Clark and Lauren Klein, heard about the increasing hunger epidemic in Central Oregon, so they decided to help by hosting a special women’s luncheon Sunday afternoon at Holy Communion Church in Bend.

Klein previously volunteered at The Giving Plate food bank by packing boxes of food with her family. She knew of the organization’s mission to provide resources to combat homelessness and hunger, so it was her idea to donate all of the proceeds from the ticket sales for the luncheon to The Giving Plate.

“I wanted to help out because I knew that homelessness is happening here in Bend especially, and we can’t just complain and not even think about it,” Klein said Sunday. “We have to make a difference if we want it to stop.”

Clark said age does not matter, when it comes to helping people in need.

“I think the most important thing that I want people to take out of this is that they can do something to stop hunger and homelessness,” Clark said.

Clark’s mother, Karen Clark, told NewsChannel 21 the event sold out within just hours of its announcement to the community. At least 50 people showed up for the luncheon.

“The smallest things can make a big difference,” Fiona Clark said. “This is our dream, to help people. It’s something that everybody should want to do.”

Karen Clark said the event raised at least $1,500, enough money for more than 650 bags of food for The Giving Plate.

Ranae Staley, daughter of the founders of The Giving Plate, said she would be willing to collaborate with the girls again in the future.

“Over 60 percent of the individuals we’re serving are children so it is a niche we have, fighting childhood hunger,” Staley said. “I would love to continue our relationship with them, and hopefully make this an annual thing. I told Lauren I felt like I was sitting with our first woman president!”

The Giving Plate is currently in its 10th year of serving the community and combating hunger in Central Oregon.

“The face of hunger is not just homelessness, 85 percent of the people who walk through our doors have homes and jobs,” Staley said. “Hunger is common to all humanity because we all need food.”

To learn more about how to give to The Giving Plate, visit https://www.thegivingplate.org/.