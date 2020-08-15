Wildfire breaks out near Highway 97 on Bend’s north end, prompting evacuations

Bend

Task force activated

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wildfire was spreading fast on Bend's north end late Saturday afternoon near Highway 97 and Fort Thompson Lane, prompting evacuations.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. and brought a quick call-up of a structural protection firefighting task force and strike team on a day when Bend's temperature hit the century mark, amid blustery winds.

Unconfirmed police scanner reports indicated Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations were underway for two mobile home parks to the south of the blaze.

An air attack was being called in and the fire reportedly moved into an auto-wrecking yard and jumped the BNSF Railway tracks.

Follow traffic-related updates at our TripCheck page.

We'll have more details as they become available.