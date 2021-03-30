Missing Bend man’s car has been found in Northern California

Bend

Siskiyou County searchers haven't found him

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) –The car of a Bend-area man missing since early March has been found in Northern California, prompting searches for him in that area, authorities said Tuesday.

Patrick Gillespie, 47, who was living on Apache Road in Deschutes River Woods, left work the early afternoon of Thursday, March 11 and has not been seen since, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

His family reported Gillespie missing the next day, deputies said, noting that he left behind items he’d normally carry with him.

Gillespie had last been seen driving a light silver 2002 four-door Honda Accord.

The Central Oregon Peacekeepers organized a volunteer search for Gillespie in the days after he disappeared.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook posting on Tuesday that Gillespie’s car was found last Friday on Highway 97 in Mt. Hebron.

Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes said the Siskiyou County Search and Rescue conducted a search over the weekend but did not find Gillespie. More searches are planned.