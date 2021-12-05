Third annual Tula Movement Arts Holiday Makers Market brings out Central Oregon creatives

20 vendors displayed unique crafts

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- The Tula Movement Arts Annual Holiday Makers Market returned for its third year this weekend.

The two-day event was put together by Lotsi Cash, the owner of Tula Movement Arts, a yoga studio in Bend, and Samantha Royal, the owner of Royal Juice Company and Royal Remedies in Bend.

“So we’ve done this market before, and in the past years, it was just a way to highlight our space and highlight local makers and just support the local community," Cash said Sunday. "I think this year in particular, we really wanted to make a point of celebrating how many of us are still here, because it’s been so hard to be a business owner throughout the last two years now.”

The event showcased art from 20 area vendors, including some eco-friendly and plant based-businesses.

Kristien Santin has been in business for three years and makes furniture, fireplaces, and benches, among other things.

“I'm a concrate caster and candlemaker, so I make individually hand-crafted pieces, and my newest piece is the fireplace right here that runs isopropyl alcohol," Santin said. "Concrate is an eco-friendly material, and also it’s the chameleon of materials, so you can make it look very unique.”

Willis Mitchell, the owner of The Loving Fungi, said his quest for happiness led to the creation of his business, which has been going strong for a year and a half.

He said he's doing what he’s passionate about, and offering a service to others.

“My business is all about taking the medicine of mushrooms and creating food, and drinks, "Mitchell said. "I harvest all my mushrooms from nature and create different medicines, tinctures, capsules, seasonings, granolas."

The organizers said the success of this year's event has them looking forward to its return next year